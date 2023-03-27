HEY, YOU KNOW WHO ELSE BURNED BOOKS? Now trans activists burn Harry Potter books: JK Rowling ridicules Australian campaigner over video showing copy of the ‘Goblet of Fire’ being torched — as Brit women’s right’s protester Kellie Jay-Keen leaves Down Under after violent clashes.

Over video of the fourth book in the series Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire being torched, without a hint of irony Hall bemoaned ‘hate we’ve been seeing of late’.

It came in the wake of violent scenes as women’s rights campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen -also known by campaign name Posie Parker – was attacked in New Zealand .

JK Rowling has ridiculed a trans rights activist who posted video of a Harry Potter book being burned, mocking the firestarter’s copyright mark as ‘Just in case people try and submit to the Academy Awards without your approval’.

Earlier: Brendan O’Neill: The shameful persecution of Posie Parker in New Zealand.

Next time you’re reading a history book and find yourself wondering how Salem came to be consumed by such swirling hysteria, watch the clips of Posie’s persecution in New Zealand. This is how it happens. This is how the fear of witches can overrule reason and unleash the darkest, most punitive passions of the mob.

And what is Parker’s crime? What did this witch do? She said, ‘A woman is an adult human female’. That’s it. Parker, whose real name is Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, is well known for her criticism of the ideology of transgenderism. She thinks a man never becomes a woman, no matter how many hormones he takes or surgeries he undergoes. She thinks if you were born male, you will die male, and in the time in between you have no right whatsoever to enter any women-only space.

This is heresy. Dissenting from the gospel of gender ideology is to the 21st century what dissenting from the actual gospels was to the 15th. And so Parker must be punished. It was a modern-day stoning, so mercifully they only threw soup and water and planks of cardboard at the blasphemer.

Parker organises public events called ‘Let Women Speak’. She has done it across the UK, in parts of the US, and for the past couple of weeks she’s been doing it in Australia and New Zealand.

It’s a genius initiative. She knows these gatherings of women who merely want to give voice to their profane belief that sex can never be changed will draw out crowds of intolerant trans activists and their allies. She knows the ‘Be Kind’ mob will do everything in its power to stop women from speaking. And she knows it will all brilliantly illustrate her core belief: that trans activism is misogyny in disguise, misogyny in drag, if you like, and that it has devoted itself to silencing women who believe in biology.