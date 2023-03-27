GEORGE MF WASHINGTON: Escape from L.A. – Dispatches from a once-great city in decline.

In my very first Substack essay, published here a little over a year ago, I argued that Decline is a Choice. That many of the public and private sector Oligarchs running Big Blue cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, along with the braindead government fucntionaries who do their bidding and the Press who covers for them, assume that the days of TAXI DRIVER and DEATH WISH have been forever buried in our past, never to return. But they haven’t yet learned that history isn’t always an arc… sometimes it’s a circle. And the policy choices being made in America’s bluest cities are indeed bringing the DEATH WISH era back, like a zombie from a very different kind of movie.

Worse, the choices that these Oligarchs and their Government lackeys make are done without much input from the public… a public which nevertheless must suffer the consequences of those choices when they inevitably fail.

Enter, Los Angeles… A once great city, something like a paradise on earth, really… now in the grips of a terrifying and, I suspect, irreversible decline.