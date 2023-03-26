DISNEY’S RACE-BAITING REMAKES:

There’s a new remake of Peter Pan called Peter Pan & Wendy, which race-swaps Tinker Bell, which has generated the same controversy as the other race-swaps because people don’t like to see the classic films they grew up watching tampered with. Though this change isn’t nearly as jarring as the bald Blue Fairy, and not nearly as controversial as the other changes to the story that were revealed in the trailer.

There’s been a lot of hype over the forthcoming release of The Little Mermaid, and I’ve seen countless articles claiming, without evidence, that there was “racist backlash” over the casting of Halle Bailey as Ariel the mermaid. These allegations are only by woke liberals on social media immediately linking any criticism of the race swaps to racism.

I have come across articles and social media discussions claiming that the remakes of The Little Mermaid and Pinocchio have been met with a supposed “racist backlash” However, none of these sources provide any concrete evidence of such racism despite my thorough search. Since Bailey’s casting for The Little Mermaid was announced, there have been allegations of a “racist backlash.” However, it seems that this controversy has largely been manufactured by the media. Even HuffPost, in an article from last year discussing the supposed “racist backlash“ the film has received, didn’t even provide a single example of actual racism.