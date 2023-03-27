ELIZABETH WARREN SYNDROME IS REAL: Prominent Hollywood Native American Turns Out Not to Be Native American at All.
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Again, if “white supremacy” is a thing, why are so many white people pretending to be nonwhite?
