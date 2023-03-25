GOT WOKE, GOING BROKE: Ford Says It Will Lose $3 Billion on EVs This Year as It Touts Startup Mentality.

Ford disclosed the figure Thursday while outlining a new financial-reporting structure intended to give investors better insight into the performance of its three business units: Model e, its EV business; Ford Blue, the traditional part of the company that sells internal-combustion-engine vehicles; and Ford Pro, its sizable commercial-vehicle division.