AS A WISE COMMUNITY ORGANIZER ADVISES, GET IN THEIR FACES, AND PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: Afroman for the win! “Don’t want to be embarrassed as an officer? Don’t do embarrassing things, like break doors down unnecessarily and roam around with guns in a house only occupied by a scared woman. The couple also have children, and they could have been there but thankfully weren’t. Afroman: I am with you on this one. I hope you make a lot of money off this song. I thought it was hilarious.”