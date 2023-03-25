WATCH: Rand Paul vs. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “Imagine how many government lies could be mopped up and disposed of on a daily basis if the alleged journalists who populate the White House Press Briefing room came to the daily propaganda sessions there with the same tenacity as Paul.”
