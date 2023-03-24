JONATHAN TURLEY: The National Archives Just Torpedoed Biden’s Sgt. Schultz Defense. “The National Archives has released emails that show that then-Vice President Joe Biden approved an official statement in December 2015 about Hunter Biden’s position on a Ukrainian energy company’s board.”
