STEPHEN KRUISER, NATIVE ARIZONAN, EXPLAINS: Kyrsten Sinema’s Messy Breakup With the Democrats Is Complete. “Given her history, it’s not difficult to speculate about Sinema caucusing with the GOP just to stick it to the Dems. That’s not really her style though. She’s a free spirit, but not a wild card. Her disagreements with the Democrats were driven by the fact that Arizona is a very purple state and she may be one of the last people in Congress who truly grasps the role of an elected official in a representative republic.”