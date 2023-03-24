DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: Tucker Slams NPR for Only Supporting Gun Ownership for Trans People.

EYDER PERALTA (NPR HOST): Mass shootings targeting LGBTQ spaces, and a rise in anti-trans rhetoric, have inspired some queer people to take up arms. New Hampshire Public Radio’s Todd Bookman joined a monthly gathering of a gun group that sees firearms as key to their own self-defense. And as you might imagine, this story does include the sound of gunfire. TODD BOOKMAN: On a recent Sunday morning, the parking lot of Pawtuckaway State Park in southeastern New Hampshire is filling up with hikers. There’s also a different crew packing up warm clothes and weapons. FIN SMITH: Thank you all for coming to Rainbow Reload.

When that laughably hypocritical segment ended, Carlson returned and laughed at the taxpayer-funded propagandists he just heard suddenly support gun rights after spending decades railing against them.

“Your anti-trans rhetoric makes the trans community carry guns,” Carlson said sarcastically. “Rainbow Reload!! They’re packing heat, they’ll be appendix carrying in more ways than one, watch out.”

For anyone who didn’t grasp the stunning hypocrisy, Carlson pointed it out to them: “Wait a second, we thought. This is NPR? National Public Radio? Suddenly telling you that actually guns are good, they’re valuable tools of self-defense, really against you. So, there are times when guns are good, says NPR.”

“We’ve been listening to NPR since, well, Click and Clack the Tappet Brothers. And we remember very clearly their position on guns,” Carlson added.