THAT’S WHAT XI SAID! Woody Guthrie’s Daughter Rips ‘Insurrectionist’ Josh Hawley Over ‘This Land Is Our Land Act.’

Hawley’s proposed law would “ban Chinese corporations, in addition to any individuals associated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), from owning farmland in the United States.”

Sounds good to me. He should add the French to the bill for being French.

Nora Guthrie, who followed in the footsteps of her famous father as a folk singer and songwriter, is not happy about “insurrectionist” Hawley using the lyrics from her father’s most famous song:

Nora Guthrie, Woody’s daughter, said it’s not uncommon for politicians to make use of “This Land Is Your Land” because the song advocates for democratic representation. She said she didn’t mind the song being used politically, as long as it aligns with the song’s values.

“In this particular case, the co-opting or parodying of the lyric by those not aligned with Woody’s lyrics – i.e. misrepresentation by autocrats, racists, white nationalists, anti-labor, insurrectionists, etc. – is not condoned,” Guthrie wrote in an email. “We do not consider Josh Hawley in any way a representative of Woody’s values therefore we would never endorse or approve of his reference to Woody’s lyrics.”

Cry more, Commie.