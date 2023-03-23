OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY: Prescription for Housing? California Wants Medicaid to Cover 6 Months of Rent. “States are barred from using federal Medicaid dollars to pay directly for rent, but California’s governor is asking the administration of President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat, to authorize a new program called ‘transitional rent,’ which would provide up to six months of rent or temporary housing for low-income enrollees who rely on the state’s health care safety net — a new initiative in his arsenal of programs to fight and prevent homelessness.”

How’s that arsenal been working out for ya?