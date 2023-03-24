FAILING ECON 101: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price gouging’ bill.

The bill would authorize the State Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission to set a maximum gross gasoline refining margin — and then establish a penalty for any California-based refineries that exceed that margin. The Commission would be required, however, to consider a refiner’s request for an exemption from that maximum margin.

In addition to setting these restrictions, the legislation would require that all penalties collected be deposited into a “Price Gouging Penalty Fund” in the State Treasury.

The bill would also establish the Division of Petroleum Market Oversight within the Commission — operating independently of the Commission authority and providing guidance to the governor on issues related to transportation fuel pricing and decarbonization.