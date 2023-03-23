I’M NOT SAYING IT’S ALIENS…: The Mystery of Alleged Alien Object ‘Oumuamua Has Been Solved, Scientists Say. “A pair of scientists have presented a robust natural explanation that accounts for ‘Oumuamua’s strangest behaviors, including its puzzling speed boost as it hurtled through the solar system. The new research suggests that the object’s many years in interstellar space left it with an abundance of molecular hydrogen, which was transformed into gas in the presence of the Sun.”