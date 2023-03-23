A FILM LADD REVIEW: What’s with all these YouTube critics giving Picard Season 3 a tongue-bath? Are lives being threatened?
I gave Picard a second chance based on a couple of the reviews Ladd mentioned, and was immediately sorry that I had.
