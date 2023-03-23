THREE YEARS AGO AMERICAN THINKER WAS THE FIRST TO CALL OUT THE FRAUD OF DR. ANTHONY FAUCI AND WAS VICIOUSLY ATTACKED BY THE WAPO, NYT OTHER MSM OUTLETS:

At the time, the United States was in the first days of an unprecedented nationwide lockdown as a result of the pandemic. The weeks and months ahead would witness the greatest disruption of life in the U.S. since World War II – and arguably the most serious suspension of the constitutional protection of civil liberties, as well as harm to hundreds of millions of Americans’ health and personal freedom – in the history of the country.

Although Fauci, as director of the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), had a four-decade-long history of questionable influence on the nation’s health care, the media in March 2020, both left and right, were largely swooning over him. Having reported on Dr. Fauci starting in 1985, however, I knew better.