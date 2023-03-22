WHADDAYAKNOW? Joe Signed Off on Hunter/Burisma Statement. “The latest revelations from the saga put the current President much closer to the action than he had previously admitted to. Many Americans are concerned about the influence this might have on the White House’s foreign policy decisions.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.