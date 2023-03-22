SAD: Amazon kills DPReview, the best camera review site on the web. “While far fewer people are buying standalone digital cameras in 2023 than they were in 2013, or for that matter 2003, the enthusiast and professional market remains strong and the cameras themselves have gotten incredibly good.”
