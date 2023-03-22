DPREVIEW IS SHUTTING DOWN:

DPReview, easily one of the most beloved publications among photography enthusiasts, will shut down and its content will be deleted. The website was caught up in the recent layoffs that hit Amazon and it will cease operations on April 10. Digital Photography Review, or DPReview, which was founded in 1998 and acquired by Amazon on May 14, 2007 had built up a sterling reputation for providing photographers with some of the most detailed reviews of cameras, lenses, and related equipment in the world. DPReview was originally based in London, but eventually moved its operations to Seattle to be closer to its parent company and where it continued to operate relatively independently.

More at NRO: R.I.P. Digital Photography Review, Victim of the Rotting Internet. “What’s worrisome is that there seems to be no plan for keeping the site’s valuable archives and forums online. The forums were a hive of connected communities around different camera brands or even sensor-sizes. I’m not a pro photographer at all, but every time I’ve considered buying a new lens for our Micro Four Thirds system camera, I go to the forums on DPReview to see what other pros and amateurs are doing with it first. Many millions of dollars of value from professional and amateur creators are in this website, and in a few days it may just blink out of existence.”