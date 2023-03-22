EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Child mortality is rising at the fastest rate in 50 years.

Pediatric death rates are rising mostly because of injuries, as opposed to diseases such as cancer and COVID-19. Boys are dying at nearly twice the rate of girls. Black and Hispanic boys are dying in homicides at much higher rates than non-Hispanic whites. But researchers found the death rate rising for children of both genders and multiple races and across several causational categories, from car accidents to drug overdose.

I wonder how much of this deadly risk-taking is due to kids not being allowed to take safer risks when they’re younger.