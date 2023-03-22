GIVE A COMMIE AN INCH, HE’LL KILL A MILLION: Portland communist group is erecting dangerous homeless encampments next to people’s houses. “A Portland, Oregon woman is speaking out after a homeless man repeatedly threatened to burn her house down when she confronted him about his tent, which had been set up next to her house by a communist Antifa-linked group accused of exploiting the city’s unhoused for profit.”
