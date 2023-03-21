NEVADA GOVERNOR SLAMS BIDEN FOR LOCKING UP MINERAL-RICH LAND IN NEW MONUMENTS: “Gov. Joe Lombardo (R-NV) blasted President Joe Biden on Tuesday for locking up 500,000 acres of mineral-rich land in Nevada and Texas. He said the move would be tough on Nevadans for generations. Lombardo said the White House did not respond to any of his concerns before the announcement of the 506,000-acre Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in southern Nevada.”