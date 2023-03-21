TRUST THE SCIENCE, THEY SAID. WHAT’S THE WORST THAT COULD HAPPEN? Trump Platformed Fauci and Shut America Down Three Years Ago This Week. “Though Donald Trump and his supporters do not want to admit it, this week, three years ago, American kids were forced out of schools and into their homes. The President of the United States had chosen to give Tony Fauci a big platform and advocated shutting everything down. On Donald Trump’s last day in office, instead of pardoning the people who’d stormed into the Capitol on January 6th, he was giving a presidential commendation to Fauci. That’s the actual history. Here’s the video of Trump, Fauci, and Deborah Birx laughing it up as they shut down America.”