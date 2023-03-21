KEEP ROCKIN’! LA Times’ Hot Take on Banking Crisis: It’s a ‘Blessing in Disguise.’

I suspect the fallout from these developments will impact the stock market for some time to come, as well as consumer choices regarding investments and purchasing. It will be interesting to see how the American press plans to script the narrative to be favorable to the current administration and Democrats.

One intriguing data point on the upcoming narrative comes by way of The Los Angeles Times. One of its journalists, Doyle McManus (who is also a graduate of Stanford University) offered this hot take on the subject: Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse may be a blessing in disguise.