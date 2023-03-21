UNEXPECTEDLY: In Philadelphia, It Turns Out That Rioting Can Be Fun and Profitable.

The city of Philadelphia has agreed to pay the staggering sum of $9.25 million to about 200 rioters because they were teargassed and struck with rubber bullets. The rioting is entirely incidental to the fact that the people throwing rocks at police, breaking store windows, and assaulting innocent people were stung with rubber bullets and experienced tears from being gassed with an irritant. That’s not all. The city is also ordered to pay $500,000 to a fund that will provide counseling to victims of police violence and offer community-led programming. This has nothing to do with the George Floyd riots that convulsed the city on May 31-June 1 in 2020. This is apparently a downpayment on slavery reparations, according to Mayor Jim Kenney.

Rick Moran: “At least five police officers were injured on May 31, 2020, after being struck by rocks, bricks, and Molotov cocktails. Why have police respond to a riot at all if no one is going to back their actions against those who can’t protest peacefully?”

But as Andy Ngo tweets, “In case you were wondering how far-left extremists get paid to riot, this is one of the ways. Networks of far-left legal groups file frivolous lawsuits to get easy cash settlements from Democrat cities. The money is used to fund & support their operations to keep the racket going. The other goal is to punish police departments for trying to stop left-wing riots. In some cities, like Portland & Seattle, police just stopped responding to BLM-Antifa rioting altogether.“