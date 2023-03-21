UNACCEPTABLE AS IT IS, IT’S STILL MORE OF A PEACE EFFORT THAN BIDEN AND BLINKEN HAVE MADE: Putin welcomes China’s controversial proposals for peace in Ukraine. “China last month proposed a 12-point peace plan for dealing with the war. The paper largely reiterated Beijing’s talking points on the Ukraine war, with calls for dialogue, respect for all countries’ territorial sovereignty, and an end to economic sanctions. It urged all parties to avoid nuclear escalation but critically did not suggest Russia withdraw its forces.”