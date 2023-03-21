I HATE IT WHEN THAT HAPPENS: JPMorgan Chase thought it had $1.3 million worth of nickel stored in a warehouse. A closer examination revealed bags of stones. “It’s likely that Access World is going to bear the financial burden for the mix-up rather than JPMorgan Chase, the Journal said, because it was the company’s responsibility to protect the stores of metal in its facilities.”
