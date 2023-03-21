VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR WEEKLY INSANITY WRAP: Jazz Jennings, the boy who tried to grow up to be a girl and is now a very unhappy man who will never “feel like myself” is the big crazy on today’s Insanity Wrap — an entire week’s worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.
Plus:
- Is your pantry racist and/or pr0nographic?
- Eggs are too expensive for Dollar Tree.
- A North Korean defector learns about race and has everyone laughing
So much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.