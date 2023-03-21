MARGOT CLEVELAND: Grants Reveal Federal Government’s Horrific Plans To Censor All Americans’ Speech. “The federal government has awarded more than 500-plus contracts or grants related to ‘misinformation’ or ‘disinformation’ since 2020. One predominant area of research pushed by the Department of Defense involves the use of AI and ML technology to monitor or listen to internet ‘conversations.'”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.