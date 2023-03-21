IF YOU’RE A TWITTER USER, PLEASE CONSIDER RE-TWEETING THIS:

Why hasn’t Arkansas passed a ban on preferential treatment based on race or sex? Why is the bill stalled in the legislature? In 2020, even deep-blue Calif. voted overwhelmingly to keep such a ban. @SarahHuckabee @AGTimGriffin https://t.co/eTtXEvI5cf — Gail Heriot (@GailHeriot) March 21, 2023

If Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorses the bill, which is modeled after California’s Proposition 209, it stands a good chance of passing. This can’t hurt and maybe it will help get her attention.