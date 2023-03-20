FAUCI CAUGHT SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD ABOUT THE COVID VACCINE DURING PBS SPECIAL:

Fauci being exposed as a liar by his own laudatory documentary is fabulous. https://t.co/hGizbJzGBD — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 20, 2023

“The pure comedic aspect surfaces when Fauci blames red states for not pushing vaccination, saying they will keep COVID around as new outbreaks occur. Sir, you’re in deep-blue DC, and people are skeptical of getting vaccinated. Also, the cat was already out of the bag: COVID is endemic. The one thing that Fauci should have come away with during this little walk through DC is that he’s abysmal at messaging. He also said that Republicans needed to be broken to his whims on vaccination.”

Why, it’s as if: Fauci Has No Idea Why People Are Mad At Him.