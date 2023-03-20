EVERYTHING IS RACIST: Is coffee racist? How drinking coffee perpetuates white supremacy. “Coffee first came to North America and Europe between 1650 and 1700. But coffee was an important, almost religious, part of Black culture going as far back as the 1400s in Ethiopia. After the whites got the first sip of the Black delicacy, they brutally enslaved people of color to keep up with demand, turning a ritualistic drink into another consumer product in the colonial capitalist machine.”

Unasked: How other parts of the world would be doing without the creations of Western civilization, like electricity and medicine. But I’d much rather we all just get along over a cup of coffee.