PERHAPS MORE RESPECTFUL THAN SOME OF THEM DESERVE: Elon Musk Sends Automated Poop Emoji To All Reporters Emailing Questions To Twitter. “If you’re a reporter reaching out to Twitter’s press department, you’ll now be greeted with an automated response in the form of nothing but a poop emoji. Twitter CEO Elon Musk proudly announced the change in a tweet on the social media site Sunday morning and I confirmed it was true by seeking comment over email.”