BRITAIN’S SHRINKING MILITARY — FROM COLD WAR COLOSSUS TO CASH-STRAPPED SHADOW. New video from historian Mark Felton:

But their pronouns were perfect: An army of snowflakes. The British Army wants to recruit snowflakes to its ranks. What is it thinking?

