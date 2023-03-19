COMMUNIST CHINA IS A BULLY: Chinese ships ‘swarming’ Vietnamese waters, think-tank says.

According to the SCSCI, the number of Chinese vessels in the economic zone increased measurably in the first two weeks of March, almost tripling the number observed at the end of February. An EEZ gives a state exclusive access to natural resources in the waters and in the seabed.

The data was collected using automatic identification system (AIS) signals transmitted by the ships.

“The Chinese vessels have also been operating deep inside Vietnam’s EEZ, up to just 60 nautical miles (111km) from the Quang Ngai coast,” Van Pham, SCSCI’s manager, told Radio Free Asia, referring to a province in central Vietnam.

The fishing and militia vessels often are accompanied by the China Coast Guard.