2001: A POLYVINYL CHLORIDE ODYSSEY:

I was forced to watch this among numerous other trailers before seeing the new German version of All Quiet on the Western Front in a Fort Worth theater yesterday, so now you must suffer as well. Incidentally, the new All Quiet is well worth seeing that way (err, minus the Barbie trailer) if you get the chance. It felt somewhat the reverse of watching it on Netflix — the quiet scenes in-between the massive set piece battles are much more fascinating to observe on the big screen than a TV screen. And while tanks have been in the movies since forever, seeing them emerge on the big screen and the soldiers’ initial reactions really gives a sense of how utterly terrifying to opposing foot soldiers they must have been during their first introduction in WWI.