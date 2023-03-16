I’M SORRY DAVE, I CAN’T ALLOW YOU TO EMAIL THAT WORD DOC: Microsoft unveils AI-powered Microsoft 365 Copilot assistant.

Microsoft has announced a new assistant powered by artificial intelligence to help boost productivity across Microsoft 365 apps, currently being tested by select commercial customers.

Known as Copilot, the new AI feature helps create and manage documents, presentations, and spreadsheets, as well as triage and reply to emails.

Copilot is coming to all Microsoft 365 apps, from Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams to Microsoft Viva and Power Platform.

It uses the GPT-4 large multimodal model just like the new Bing Chat and works like a chatbot, enabling users to generate content based on prompts exchanged via a chatbot interface.

According to OpenAI, “while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks.”

It harnesses the power of large language models (LLMs) with users’ data in Microsoft Graph and Microsoft 365 to increase productivity.