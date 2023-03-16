THREE YEARS AGO TODAY: “15 Days to Slow the Spread.”

The federal government issued new guidelines Monday for Americans on how to combat the coronavirus pandemic, titled “15 Days to Slow the Spread.” The 15 days are seen as a trial period for the new recommendations and add to previous guidance about practicing good hygiene, staying home if sick and following state and local authorities.

Fauci and Birx’s glee during the announcement is something to behold:

Remember when everybody had to stop going to school and start living inside their houses? Newscasters started broadcasting from home and everything? All that weird stuff?

And, oh yeah, they broke the economy like snapping a dry twig over their knee.

