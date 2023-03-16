March 16, 2023

THREE YEARS AGO TODAY: “15 Days to Slow the Spread.”

The federal government issued new guidelines Monday for Americans on how to combat the coronavirus pandemic, titled “15 Days to Slow the Spread.” The 15 days are seen as a trial period for the new recommendations and add to previous guidance about practicing good hygiene, staying home if sick and following state and local authorities.

Fauci and Birx’s glee during the announcement is something to behold:

Posted at 9:22 pm by Ed Driscoll