“I’M NOT GOING BE IGNORED, DAN”: ‘Shouted Down’: KJP Smiles Her Way Through Mini-Rebellion During WH Press Briefing.

The press secretary said it is “with coordination” with the rules of visiting leaders and the press will be able to ask questions at the Oval Office.

“But he doesn’t answer questions,” one reported said.

“That’s not true, he’s answered questions,” Jean-Pierre said, following a series of shouting from a group of reporters.

“The press is always shouted down when we’re in the Oval Office,” one said.

“They always shout at us to get out,” someone else said.

“I hear you guys, I hear you guys,” Jean-Pierre chuckled.