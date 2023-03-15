March 16, 2023

KING OF COMEDY UPDATE: Watch the Jussie Smollett hate hoaxers re-enact the ‘crime.’ “Is this the best video to grace the internet today? Cockburn thinks yes. Check out Abel and Ola Osundairo, the Nigerian brothers who allegedly perpetrated a fake hate crime against Empire actor Jussie ‘Juicy’ Smollett, re-enacting how they carried out the staged attack:”

(Classical reference in headline.)

