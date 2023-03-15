TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden Admits How Unpopular He Is, and Response of Vegas Audience Confirms It:

“It’s a hell of a lot more popular than I am!” Biden admitted. I agree. Most of his budget is probably unpopular but at least the left will like the radical parts. That already makes it more popular than old Joe who is unpopular across the board.

But if there was any sign of how unpopular he is and how people don’t like his policies, listen to the reaction here when he promises, “There’s a lot more coming.”

In a room full of a likely friendly audience, it sounds like one person claps. That’s what people think of his agenda. Not a good look for him for 2024. Indeed, you can hear far more in the silence — that’s the people who know “a lot more coming” from Joe Biden is something to be feared and concerned about.