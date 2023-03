FASTER? PLEASE! It Sure Seems Like Darkstar, Lockheed’s Secret High-Speed Jet, Is Real. “Aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin recently tweeted about the famed SR-71 Blackbird ‘being the fastest acknowledged crewed air-breathing jet aircraft.’ (Italic emphasis our own.) As first noted by The War Zone, the tweet could be a subtle reference to the SR-72, the long-rumored hypersonic successor to the Blackbird.”

I wonder what they actually call it, assuming it exists.