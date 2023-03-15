EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: ‘This Is Scary’: Financial Industry Panic Spreads as Credit Suisse Teeters. “The fresh crisis at Credit Suisse, which comes just days after two U.S. banks collapsed, compounded fears that seemingly isolated problems at individual financial institutions could signal a deeper systemic threat with far-reaching implications for the interconnected global economy.”

Meanwhile, Biden has “effectively nationalized the deposit base of the entire US financial system,” putting us all on the hook for everyone’s deposits, even the ones above $250,000.