SOCIAL MEDIA IS HARD: Turns Out Trump’s Truth Social Is Not Very Social. “I write for a certain blog that generates more traffic than Truth’s social media platform does and for another one that’s closing in on it. To put it bluntly, a social media platform can’t thrive with blogger numbers.”
