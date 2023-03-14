ARE YOU (OR DO YOU KNOW) A LAW STUDENT INTERESTED IN CIVIL RIGHTS LAW?: The Center for Equal Opportunity is accepting applications for its Civil Rights Fellowship. The program, which takes place August 7-11 in Washington, DC, is intended for law students interested in learning about civil rights law, policy and enforcement practices. Lodging, meals, and travels expenses are provided as well as a $500 stipend.

There aren’t nearly enough young conservative or libertarian lawyers knowledgeable about civil rights law and willing to work in this area. This program is intended to help solve that problem. But while CEO itself has a proud history of advocating equal treatment for all, the program welcomes students of differing views. The more we talk to each other, the more we learn.

I taught in the program last year. I’m not sure if I’ll be teaching in it this year … but I might be.