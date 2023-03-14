HEINLEIN’S CRAZY YEARS: Powerlifters Sound Alarm on Male Takeover after Trans Court Ruling.

Ontario-based female powerlifter April Hutchinson was supposed to face Anne Andres — the same transgender-identifying man who beat Bayntun back in 2019 — in her weight class at the Vancouver national tournament in February, but refused to compete in an act of protest after watching Andres’s behavior on the circuit.

Since taking up women’s powerlifting in 2019, Andres has quickly risen through the ranks, scoring a bronze medal at nationals and setting the bench-press record for the Alberta province at 253 lbs. in the 84+ category, Hutchinson said.

Andres isn’t humbled by his natural advantage, as one might expect. Instead he has gloated about competing in the women’s category and insulted female powerlifters for poor performance in certain upper-body exercises.

“He actually knocked females for having a weak bench press,” Hutchinson said. “The audacity this guy has. It’s like, ‘Oh, I have an advantage, but you women are weak on bench press because you are women.’ He’s admitting to have an advantage.”

At the Western Canadian Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships last September, Andres bench pressed 270 lbs., defeating multiple women in the Women’s Raw 185+ Open.

“Why is women’s bench so bad? I mean, not compared to me, we all know that I’m a tranny freak so that doesn’t count. And no, we’re not talking about Mackenzie Lee, she’s got little T-Rex arms and she’s like 400 pounds of chest muscle apparently,” Andres said in a November Instagram video.