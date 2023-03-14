SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE IS IN A MEDICALLY INDUCED COMA: Open the Books Links Gov. Gavin Newsom and Silicon Valley Bank. “By Monday, Open the Books, which imposes transparency on those who refuse, ‘using forensic auditing and open records,’ found even deeper ties between Silicon Valley Bank and the Newsom’s: Silicon Valley Bank gave $100,000 ‘Behested’ gift to the Newsom’s nonprofit.”