JUST NBC THE FINANCIAL EXPERTISE! Jim Cramer Is Going to Destroy Us All.

Things are so bad right now that a new “inverse” EFT has been created that allows investors to do the opposite of what Cramer says. I might have to get on that train if his track record is any indication. For the love of God, I am personally begging Jim Cramer to stop giving financial advice. He’s got the reverse Midas touch, and I’d prefer the economy not collapse in on itself. I’ve got kids and dreams, after all. If CNBC has any care for humanity, they’ll remove him from the air and lock him in a padded room.

If only there had been other signs that Silicon Valley Bank was in trouble. If only: