WAITING FOR THE SUPREME COURT’S DECISION IN HARVARD/UNC: This is an older article, but if you haven’t had a chance to read about mismatch yet, it has the virtue of being short: “Want to be a Doctor? A Scientist? An Engineer? An Affirmative Action Leg Up May Hurt Your Chances.” (Longer discussion of mismatch here.)

The Supreme Court’s decision will come out sometime between now and the end of June. June is a better bet than March, April or May.