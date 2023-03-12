AND AGAIN: Signature Bank shut down in connection with Silicon Valley Bank collapse. Founded in 2001, the New York-based Signature Bank was popular among crypto companies.

Signature was notable for having former Democratic Congressman Barney Frank on its Board. Frank’s signature Dodd-Frank Act, crafted in the wake of the 2008 financial crash, sought to improve accountability and transparency in the financial system.

Under that law, banks with assets in excess of $50 billion were deemed as being potentially “too big to fail,” and were therefore subject to a host of rigorous testing and regulation.